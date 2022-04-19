Call for review of potential domestic violence deaths

COUNCILLORS have called for an independent review into the handling of deaths where domestic violence may have been a factor.

A motion tabled by independent councillor Emmet McAleer at last week’s meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council also sought the establishment of a mechanism for police officers to raise concerns around such deaths including if they are being overruled or ordered not to investigate.

He told members the motion was driven after learning of a long-term victim of domestic abuse, who was supposedly rescued from a suicide attempt and her subsequent death “was almost casually and conveniently treated as such by certain authorities. “She never regained consciousness to explain what really happened. Those voicing concerns were ignored,” he added.

Cllr McAleer said a small group, who were aware of the victim’s ordeal, put up a ‘David and Goliath’ fight against the dismissive attitude of authorities until the matter was finally taken seriously.

A new PSNI team took over, quickly followed by an arrest and a murder charge. Others face prosecution around an alleged cover-up.

‘wake-up call’

He said the case should have been a “wake-up call” and alleged efforts to have the initial police conduct scrutinised was dismissed by the Ombudsman at first. Cllr McAleer alleges the victim was “failed” by authorities in the handling of the case.

Seconding the motion, independent councillor Dr Josephine Deehan told members recent statistics show Northern Ireland as the highest for domestic violence in Western Europe, jointly-tied with Romania.

She said, “We all know the clearance rates for domestic violence are exceptionally low, as with rape. The case referenced is hugely concerning. We need to know how many more and why these deaths are not investigated as potential domestic violence instances.”

Councillors unanimously backed Cllr McAleer’s motion.

In response to the motion, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch insisted that domestic violence remains a “strategic priority”.

She said domestic abuse reports make up “almost 20 per-cent” of overall crime demand with officers attending a domestic abuse call every 17 minutes, on average.

DS Fisher explained, “Domestic Homicide Reviews were introduced in Northern Ireland in December 2020 which has been a step forward in learning valuable lessons and highlighting best practice to improve the response to victims of these crimes and their families.”

The reviews, conducted by an “independent panel”, can be commissioned where a death “has or appears to have resulted from violence, abuse or neglect” and a number of agencies are involved in the commissioning of them.

She said the purpose of the reviews are to “make the future safer” and that the force will work with the Department of Justice on the development of the Domestic Homicide Review framework.

Officers will also continue to undergo training on domestic abuse and stalking.