A group of carol singers will take to the streets of Omagh this evening.

Anyone interested in joining in is welcome to come along, say organisers.

The group, which is linked to St Columba’s Church in the town, will meet at 6.30pm at the Spar shop at Hospital Road.

They will then be calling at houses in the area for what’s been described as ‘good old-fashioned, family-friendy carol singing’.

“Absolutely everyone is welcome, so why not come along and join in as we share the wonderful news of Christmas in song,” said a spokesperson for the organisers.