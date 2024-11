THE community of Castlederg can now enjoy major enhancements in the town centre following the opening of the newly transformed Diamond Public Realm.

The project is a key element of the Derg Active Project, a community-led initiative to revitalise Castlederg’s public spaces, aimed at fostering social connectivity, local business growth, and sustainability.

The opening was officiated by the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Darren Guy this week, who said he was honoured and delighted to mark the completion of the project.

He said, “Today’s opening of the Diamond Public Realm is a testament to what we can achieve through collaborative efforts and community-driven goals.

“We are committed to creating vibrant spaces that enhance quality of life, attract new visitors, and bring fresh opportunities for local businesses in Castlederg. This space represents our town’s historic significance and a brighter, connected future.”

The new Diamond Public Realm encompasses an inviting pedestrian-friendly plaza, upgraded lighting, landscaped seating areas, and a range of accessibility improvements. The space has been designed to serve as a gathering hub for residents and visitors alike, featuring areas for community events, public art installations, and green spaces that reflect the natural beauty of the surrounding region.