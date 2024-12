A HISTORIC community centre in Tyrone has stepped into a new era, reopening its doors with a fresh look and an expanded vision for bringing people together.

The Brantry Area Rural Development Association (BARD) building, standing tall for over a century, has been lovingly-refurbished to serve the next generation while honouring its deep-rooted legacy.

The grand reopening was marked by celebration and optimism, with Cllr Gael Gildernew and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew among those in attendance.

Advertisement

The updated facility now boasts a state-of-the-art computer suite and a vibrant games room, equipped with a pool table and table tennis, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Cllr Gildernew, also a BARD committee member, described the project as a labour of love designed to reduce isolation and foster connection.

“This is more than just a building,” she shared.

“It’s a space where people of all ages can come together, learn, and create lasting bonds.

“The computer suite is a key step in helping people stay connected in today’s digital world, and the games room will undoubtedly be a hit, especially with our new youth club launching in January.”

The BARD has exciting plans to bring the community together this holiday season, from a magical Santa Sunday to all-ages bingo and a special Christmas celebration for senior citizens.

In the new year, the BARD will continue to serve the older generation with a regular lunch club, while offering diverse programs such as walking groups, baking classes, and even jiving lessons – all made possible by funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mr Gildernew MLA described the reopening as a momentous milestone for the Brantry community.

“The BARD is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together,” the MLA said. “ It has been a cornerstone of our community for over 100 years, and these renovations ensure it will thrive for another century.

“My heartfelt thanks – Go raidh maith agat – go to the donors and volunteers who turned this vision into reality.”