A NEW Chamber of Commerce has been formed in Dungannon and South Tyrone with the aim of significantly bolstering confidence across the business sectors of the region.

More than 50 people attended the first meeting which took place at the Donnelly Brothers’ Land Rover showroom in the town last Thursday night.

Local estate agent, Niall Maneely, was elected as the first President, having previously chaired the steering committee which had been working to set up the new group.

Among the key aims of the new organisation will be a Dungannon bypass and lobbying Mid Ulster District Council to adopt a planning policy which restricts the change of use of commercial properties in the town centre.

It’s the first time in around 30 years that Dungannon and South Tyrone has had a Chamber of Commerce.

There is a real sense of purpose attached to this new group as it sets about its work promoting Dungannon and the surrounding area.

Mr Maneely praised the significant assistance which had been provide by Dungannon Enterprise Centre.

He also expressed pride in his many years of professional service within the district.

“This new Chamber of Commerce has a vital role in fostering networking opportunities and driving business growth through member recruitment and engagement with key influencers,” he said.

“The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will represent Dungannon and its surrounding towns and villages.

“This area has a unique entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing and developing numerous businesses, many of which have gained international recognition while contributing significantly to the local economy and business community.”

Mr Maneely pledged that the new Chamber would help local businesses build relationships at local, national and international levels, connecting them with other businesses and decision-makers.

Among the others who also spoke at the event was Brian MacAuley, chief executive of Dungannon Enterprise Centre.

He outlined the new organisation’s initial plans, which include actively engaging with LinkedIn and the Chamber’s website to keep the community informed, lobbying Mid Ulster District Council to publish the Area Plan and adopt a planning policy which restricts the change of use of commercial properties in Dungannon town centre, and advocating for a town bypass by lobbying the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

“The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be dedicated to advocating for members’ interests, fostering collaboration, providing essential resources, promoting economic development, engaging with our community, and facilitating valuable networking opportunities,” he said.

“Together, we can build a vibrant and prosperous business environment in Dungannon.”

Membership applications for the new Chamber of Commerce are now open through the dedicated website www.dungannonchamber.com, offering three different levels of membership based on business size.

The first board meeting of the new group is scheduled for early July, where further plans will be unveiled.