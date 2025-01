THE family of a popular member of the Killeter community who tragically died on St Patrick’s Day last year is hosting a charity concert in her memory.

Emma Lynch, once an active member of St Davog’s GAC in Aghyaran and a player on the ladies’ football team, was well-known for her love of country music and dancing.

Described as the life and soul of any party, her family is now channelling her vibrant spirit into a night of music and community celebration.

The event, called ‘Emma’s Hooley’, will take place on Saturday, March 8, at Aghyaran St Davog’s GAC. It will feature performances by Chloe Sweeney, Glór Tíre winner Jason McCahill, and Paul Kelly with his band.

A raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals will also be held.

All proceeds from the barn dance and raffle will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity close to the family’s heart.

The Trust provides vital support to families bringing home loved ones who have passed away abroad, a cause the family deeply values.

Speaking about the event, Emma’s niece Kelsie Moss said, “Emma loved concerts and music and always attended any sort of community show that was on. She was always great fun and the life and soul of a party.

“After she passed and I went through the initial grieving process I felt strongly that I wanted to organise something in her memory that she would’ve enjoyed. I went to my grandparents and asked for their blessing to organise the concert and they agreed it would be a great way to remember Emma.”

Kelsie added, “The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is a brilliant charity and they do so much for local people who’s family members pass away in far off places including people we know. All the money raised from the raffle will go towards this brilliant and vital organisation.”

l For more details about ‘Emma’s Hooley’, visit the event’s Facebook page.