CITY of Derry Airport will be funded directly by the NI Executive from next April, saving ratepayers in Strabane and Derry over £3 million per year.

The airport is currently funded by Derry City and Strabane Council at a significant burden to local ratepayers.

But Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced this afternoon that his department would fund the airport through the NI Executive for one year, starting on April 1, 2025.

This money will support the operational running of the airport for 12 months while the Department for the Economy makes plans to take responsibility for the future funding of the airport.

Mr O’Dowd said, “City of Derry Airport is a critical infrastructure asset in the North West region. It provides connectivity and is fundamental to business and tourism in the area.

“The confirmation of funding for this financial year will allow the airport to continue to operate while the Department for the Economy makes longer term plans for the future sustainability of the airport. I am committed to regional balance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities.”

Today’s announcement was welcomed by West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who got written confirmation of the funding change from Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, yesterday (Monday).

Mr McCrossan said, “The Minister has confirmed to my office in writing that the Department will take responsibility for the funding of this airport from April 1, 2025.

“Beyond that date, local ratepayers will no longer shoulder the cost of this airport, and it will be rightly funded by the central government. The SDLP has been working to achieve this for some years. I am happy to see it is now happening.”

Mr McCrossan added, “The Minister must stick to his word, and the council must reflect this important saving in the rate bill of our local people.

“The airport is vital for the economic growth of the North West, but for too long the financial burden of maintaining it has fallen on the shoulders of local people. It is beyond time that the Executive invested fairly in this important resource as a gateway into this local area.”