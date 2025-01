The north west has been gripped by freezing conditions this week, as temperatures plummeted to -6°C, causing widespread disruption to schools, transport, and daily life.

A yellow weather warning was in place from Monday through Wednesday morning, creating hazardous conditions across the county.

Several schools including Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Greencastle, Donemana Primary School, and St Peter’s Primary School in Plumbridge, were forced to close on Tuesday due to dangerous roads and icy grounds. For Our Lady of Lourdes and St Peter’s, closures extended into Wednesday, leaving parents scrambling for childcare and students missing lessons.

Road conditions were treacherous, with police urging drivers to exercise caution.

“Take extra care on the roads,” the PSNI advised. “Slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead.” Icy patches and freezing fog added to the difficulties, leading to delays and canceled Translink services in rural areas.

The icy blast wasn’t confined to Northern Ireland. Across the border, much of the Republic was under a status orange weather warning. Met Éireann recorded overnight lows of -5.7°C in County Cavan, leaving thousands without power or water.

While the cold snap brought disruption, a reprieve is on the horizon. Forecasters predict a significant temperature rise by the weekend, with highs of 10°C expected on Saturday and 13°C on Sunday.

For now, communities are braving the chill, but the week’s icy ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that winter weather can bring. But as temperatures climb, residents are hopeful for a return to normality.