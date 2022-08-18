Communities Minister’s delight at Omagh regeneration projects

ON a walkabout through Omagh this week, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey viewed some recently completed regeneration projects funded through her department to support the competitiveness and vibrancy of the town centre.

The Minister visited the Strule Urban Garden and Cycle Stop, funded through the Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

This project was part of a £1.2 million programme for the council area to promote active travel.

Advertisement

It has introduced improvements to open spaces providing safe facilities for all.

The Minister also visited High Street, Market Street and George Street to view completed revitalisation works. The Department for Communities stated that they have provided funding of £239,000 for this project, with a further £24,000 from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) and £62,000 from traders.

The department said they believe that these works helped to improve shop frontages and provide a more attractive shopping experience in the area.

Ms Hargey said, “I’m delighted to see how funding from my department has supported the regeneration and revitalisation of the town centre.

“These projects are crucial to encouraging people back into our towns and city centres, to support our local businesses and ultimately to help keep our town and city centres alive and prosperous.

“It is a priority for my department to support our town centres and to build safe and welcoming communities for all.”

Welcoming the Minister, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, said, “This visit has allowed us to showcase how funding from the Department has benefited the town. It has revitalised Omagh town centre, and supports further proposed development in the Omagh Place Shaping Plan. The plan is currently out for consultation and I would encourage the public to take the opportunity to submit their views.”