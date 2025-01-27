Community rallies to support woman paralysed after car crash

THE family of a young Loughmacrory woman left paralysed by a serious road traffic collision last year are hoping a major fundraising drive will raise the money needed for her to come home.

Una Toner was travelling along the Whitebridge Road between Ballygawley and Carrickmore when she was involved in a single-vehicle collision on June 27. She was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and has spent the last five months receiving specialist care at Musgrave Park Hospital in the city.

The devastating car accident left her with a C5 vertebrae fracture, causing paralysis from the chest down and limited movement in her arms. The impact on her life has been unimaginable.

Her parents, sisters, and brothers have so far helped raise more than £60,000 for her rehabilitation. They are currently working with the Western Trust to secure a place in a specialised care facility in Omagh, and are hoping that she will be eventually able to move back to her family home in Loughmacrory.

Hundreds of people from the local community were expected to participate in a 24-hour walk around Loughmacrory Lough last weekend.

“We’re praying and hoping for a miracle to help Una get back to full health. We desperately want to see her return closer to home as soon as possible,” Una’s sister Brenda told the UH.

“We want Una to be able to live a full and independent life in our family home. But we need to purchase special equipment costing in the region of £30,000 per machine so that she can continue her therapy and rehabilitation in the Omagh area.

“There will also have to be extensive changes to our family home to ensure it is adapted to meet Una’s needs. Our focus at the moment is on identifying what’s required and raising the money to make it happen.

“Our lives changed that night in June last year. Una was taken to hospital and spent weeks in Intensive Care. To be honest, we were all shocked to see the extent of her injuries, which were very serious.”

Una, who worked at Jackie’s Nisa in Loughmacrory prior to the accident, spent more than six weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital. In August, she began intensive physiotherapy at Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast.

Her family and friends have visited her daily throughout the past five months. Their help and support have proven vital in keeping Una’s morale up during such a challenging time both mentally and physically.

“We are trying to give Una the best possible chance. She has movement in her arms, but not beyond her hands. It’s about getting her the best therapy and rehabilitation,” Brenda added.

“This has been so terrible for all of us, especially Una. We’re all doing everything we can to support her. But it has been a massive emotional adjustment for Una. She’s trying to stay strong and positive.

“At the moment, she’s only able to do so much for herself. Like anyone, Una has good and bad days. It’s a lot to process, given the extent of the injury and how dramatically her life has changed.”

Over recent months, the community of Loughmacrory and surrounding areas have offered immense support. Ahead of this weekend’s fundraising event, Una’s family expressed their gratitude.

“The people of Loughmacrory have been amazing. Their help in raising money to adapt Una’s home and purchase the equipment she requires is deeply appreciated,” Brenda continued.

“There is still so much more needed before everything is in place to bring Una home. We know what she needs, and our full focus is now on achieving that.

“She is alive, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Life changes, but it goes on, and we need to adapt.”