Community voice their disgust after vandalism of memorial to Raymond

COOKSTOWN councillor Trevor Wilson spoke for many in the community when he described the vandalism of a memorial bicycle in honour of local man Raymond Gates as ‘disgusting.’

The incident happened sometime last Wednesday (July 13) at the public memorial close to the Otter Lodge on the Dungannon Road. The Herald has learned that the memorial has since been repaired by “some kind person who re-affixed it to the wall”.

The bike bears the inscription: “In memory of Raymond Gates. A friendly soul is never forgotten: 23-3-2018”.

The act of wanton vandalism has been condemned by politicians across the board.

Cllr Wilson said, “Raymond was well known within the area and stood at Kings Bridge regularly waving to passing motorists. This memorial was a fitting tribute to him. He was completely inoffensive and clearly those responsible have no regard for anyone or anything except their own basic disrespectful and immoral behaviour. Why anyone would want to vandalise it, is beyond me. Hopefully that is the last time it is vandalised.

“Perhaps they should reflect on how they would feel if others treated them or their family in such a way. I appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI.”

Sinn Féin councillor John McNamee expressed similar sentiments and called the attack on the memorial ‘disgraceful’.

He said, “It was put there by the community. Raymond sat with his bike waving at people and was a very familiar face. Anyone local knew who he was. He was like an icon on that bridge and people went through Road Service to get the memorial erected in his memory. For someone to damage it, is outrageous”.

Many local people expressed disgust through social media.

Appealing for information, a police spokesman said Mr Gates was “well known in the Cookstown community for his friendliness and caring demeanour”.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or may have witnessed it, is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 359 of 13/07/22.