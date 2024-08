NEW housing developments have been refused in various areas of the Omagh district as a result of ongoing problems with the sewerage system, a new report has revealed.

Published by NI Water, the report also showed that the Fermanagh and Omagh District has been found to have many waste water treatment works which are almost at or exceeding capacity.

The report was discussed at a recent meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Planning committee where the situation was described as ‘deeply concerning’ by local councillors.

Advertisement

Among the settlements in the Omagh area which have no remaining capacity within the sewage system are Beragh, Drumquin, Gortin, Loughmacrory, Seskinore, Sixmilecross and Knockmoyle.

Garvaghey has changed from a position of having ‘capacity available’ in 2023 to having ‘limited capacity’ in June 2024.

Capacity issues have also been identified at Carrickmore, Omagh; Altamuskin and Dromore.

The report has found that there are currently restrictions on developments in various areas including Carrickmore, Dromore and Omagh, as well as Altamuskin outside Sixmilecross, Knockmoyle and at Cavanacaw.

NI Water stated that it will only consider positive planning responses where developments can demonstrate a number of factors, including a previously approved development where NI Water has given a positive response and where a development will offer a reduced loading on the sewer network.

Trillick-based Sinn Féin councillor, Stephen McCann, said that NI Water had the council area ‘in chains’ due to the lack of sewage capacity.

“There is no capacity in 15 settlements locally and that is deeply concerning for those people who would like to live where they are from but cannot,” he said.

Advertisement

“There are further pressures on the network in other areas, and we need to look at how these can be addressed.

“I think that we need to highlight our concerns about the chains which NI Water are putting on new developments in the time ahead.”