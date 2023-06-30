Concerns raised by Dungannon teachers

An anonymous health and well-being survey has been carried out by a teaching trade union, after concerns were raised by staff at St Patrick’s College, Dungannon.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) undertook the initiative after teachers complained about working conditions and well-being.

However, after the issues were flagged up by teachers – many of whom are members of INTO – the Council for Catholic Maintained School (CCMS) suggested that the school’s leadership is “well placed to be able to deal with any significant issues.”

The anonymous survey was used by the union to collect and inspect opinions and experiences of a range of issues that have been raised.

St Patrick’s college is a non-selective school with over 700 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

The INTO survey has been taking place over the past week but its finding are not expected to be presented to the CCMS and school governors until August.