HEALTH services in Omagh must urgently adapt to meet the growing needs of an ageing population, a recent conference heard.

Hosted by the Western Health Trust’s Palliative Care Team, led by Professor Max Watson, the first ‘Co-Creating Hope’ conference at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, brought together key stakeholders to tackle this pressing issue.

The event saw participation from clinicians, local council leaders, palliative care staff, primary care managers, service users, community and voluntary groups, and the Public Health Agency.

Professor Watson, Consultant in Palliative Medicine at the Western Trust, highlighted the looming crisis.

He said, “In the next five years, the number of people needing help with conditions associated with old age and frailty will increase significantly.

“Over 40 per-cent of our community will be over 85, and 30 per-cent over 65. Our health service already struggles to meet current needs, and these pressures will escalate due to workforce issues, financial constraints, and costly medical treatments.”

Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Watson emphasised both the challenges and resilience exhibited by the community.

“The pandemic showed us bravery, courage, and support, with food and medicine deliveries for the elderly and vulnerable. However, we also faced fear, grief, and isolation. Moving forward, we need to prioritise what truly matters.”

The conference introduced the concept of Co-Creating Hope; urging patients, managers, and clinicians to design new care models for the frail, elderly, and dying.

“We are facing a demographic inevitability in a system with limited resources.

“Continuing as before will be inadequate. Co-Creating Hope means exploring new ways to stabilise quality care and maximise our resources,” the professor said.

Guest speakers, Dr Anna Folwell and Dr Dan Harman from Hull, shared their experience with the Jean Bishop Centre’s integrated care service for the elderly, which offers out-of-hospital care, reduces hospital admissions, and promotes independent living.

Professor Watson showcased examples of integrated care worldwide, encouraging a collaborative approach among service users, leaders, clinicians, and community groups.

“This conference marks the start of a process to transform elderly care in Omagh and Fermanagh, turning demographic challenges into opportunities,” he said.

The event emphasised the necessity of innovation and cooperation to enhance elderly care quality and sustainability in the region.