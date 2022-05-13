Cormac’s Texan trail to recovery

FOLLOWING a gargantuan fund-raising effort, which has so far amassed 154,000-euro, last week Castlederg man Cormac MacLiochlainn, along with his brother Darragh, began the arduous journey to Texas in search of much-needed treatment for a life-threatening brain tumour.

Cormac’s friend, Eunan Carlin, spoke to the UH about his friend, saying, “Cormac went last week to receive his treatment and all his supporters are united in wishing him the absolute best of luck in his journey back to full health.

“Due to fears over catching something which may set his recovery back, Cormac’s circle has become exceedingly small, which is perfectly understandable. To go from the solitude of his own surroundings to actually making the journey to Texas is a huge step for Cormac. Going from his home in the Derg, travelling to Dublin airport and then on to Texas in a plane full of people is going to be a daunting prospect for sure, with the possibility of exposing himself to potential illness.

Advertisement

“I’m living in England so I don’t really get to see him – even when I was home a few weeks back I couldn’t even see him then.

Nevertheless, we’ve spoken on the phone, and I shoot him the odd text to Texas to say hello and have the craic with him, careful not to talk about how things are going to much.

“It’s important to keep him upbeat and, to be fair, he’s in wonderful spirits. Cormac’s positive mental attitude is absolutely amazing, despite having the obvious off-days. Cormac’s strong faith will hold him in good stead with the treatment going forward. He’s definitely in the best place.”

Cormac has been fighting his affliction since 2020 when balance issues and blurred vision, first experienced while living in Hong Kong where he was a teacher, were diagnosed as something infinitely more serious.

Once diagnosed, Cormac flew home to begin treatment, having to heartbreakingly leaving wife Krystal behind.

Straight away, the fundraising began when it became clear that Cormac would have to go for pioneering treatment in America, with courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy having no effect and weakening him immensely. A target of 250,000 euro was set, with money pouring in by the thousands mere days into the campaign.

Eunan contiinued, “The quarter of a million target was set because that would allow Cormac access to the most treatment that’s available for his illness. Although we haven’t reached that goal yet, what has been raised more than allows treatment to begin. If we can manage to get that final push on and reach the target, there’s no quantifying what that would mean to Cormac, his family, and supporters