VETERAN Omagh dentist Paul Grugan recently travelled to London to receive a prestigious award in recognition of his dedication to the dental profession, especially during the early days of the pandemic.

As Covid-19 and its many restrictions bore down on the world, changing everything, the vast majority of us disappeared indoors, but there were some who helped ensure that the earth kept turning.

Paul Grugan, who, until recently, for 28 years was owner and principal dentist in Grange Dental Care, was one of those people.

Advertisement

When the government imposed restrictions that prevented dentists from treating patients in a conventional manner, Paul played a key role in assisting the set-up and managment of an Urgent Dental Clinic for the Western Area.

In doing so, Paul was one of the first dentists in the county to get back to work, during a time of great fear and uncertainty.

After figuring out a safer way to practice, he then took on a management role, one which required him to partner dentists, sometimes from different practices, with one another, so as to run the newly-established emergency clinics.

Unprecedented

Paul spoke with different dentists, often providing emotional counsel and guidance to those daunted by the prospect of re-entering the workplace during a period of such an unprecedented nature.

In recognition of the leadership Paul showed, Richard Graham – National President of British Dental Association (BDA), who, incidentally, also served as a dentist for many years in Clogher – recently bestowed him with a rare award.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Paul said he was ‘very grateful’ to receive the award, and wished Joe McEnhill all the best as the new owner of Grange Dental Care.

Advertisement

“I have complete faith in Joe to keep up the good name of the practice and to continue providing a high quality of care for all our patients. Though the practice has changed hands, I will be staying on as a practising dentist.”