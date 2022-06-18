‘Rivalries don’t matter at times like these’

By Alan Rodgers

MEMBERS of the Tyrone Senior hurling team, local clubs and the Gaelic Players Association are among those who have added their tributes on the tragic death of Damian Casey.

The 29 year-old died following what is understood to have been a freak accident while swimming in Spain.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Carrickmore Eire Ogs club, the great rivals of Dungannon on the Tyrone hurling front, said their committee, players, members and supporters were ‘numb with shock.’

“At times like these, there are no rivalries, rivalries don’t matter, only family, friends, teammates and local communities,” the club said.

“At this time we are all one Tyrone GAA community. It was an absolute privilege for our club players to have played with and against Damian over the past 20 plus years. The world is a lesser place this morning forllowing the passing of Damian.

A member of the Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh club, Mr Casey was one, if not the most legendary hurler ever produced by the Red Hand county.

The GPA this morning said that players across Ireland are devastated for the family and friends of Mr Casey, as well as his club and county.

“Damian stood out as a prson and leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill,” the organisation said.

“He was one of us. He was among the best of us.”

His attacking colleague on the Tyrone team, CJ McGourty, said he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to hear the news.

“He was a great fella and a brilliant team mate. Damian was an incredible hurler. It was a privilege to hurl across you Dee. Thinking of his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Naomh Cum Cille described his loss as ‘devastating. Damian was an all-time hurling great. Shocked beyond words we are,” the club said.