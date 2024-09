A JUDGE has warned a Tyrone man due to be sentenced for using disorderly behaviour to come back ‘with a better attitude’ on his next appearance.

At Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, Jude Semple of Delaney Crescent, Strabane, pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.

The prosecutor began to outline the facts of an incident involving Semple in Ballycolman Avenue on July 27.

Advertisement

Police on patrol observed the defendant walking down the street, intoxicated, with blood coming from his right leg.

Police attempted to speak with the man to offer help and asked for his name, to which Semple replied, “F*** off.”

Before the facts of the case could continue, District Judge Alannah McSorley turned to Semple, who was sitting laid back in the dock with his arm spread across the back panel, and told him to ‘come back with a better attitude’.

In response, Semple remarked, “What do you mean?”

The judge replied, “That’s what I mean.”

The case was adjourned until October 25 for a pre-sentence report, to be heard again at Strabane Magistrates Court.