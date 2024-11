A PROGRESSIVE Castlederg dairy farm has hosted the autumn meeting of the Ulster Grassland Society.

More than 100 members and fellow grassland enthusiasts gathered at the 270-acre farm of Howard and Jessica Pollock on Grahamstown Road.

Today, the herd comprises around 170 cross-bred cows, with a three-way crossbreeding programme in place comprising Holstein x Fleckvieh x Norwegian Red genetics.

Upon arrival, the visitors enjoyed a cup of tea or coffee before being welcomed by Ulster Grassland Society president John Egerton who then introduced host farmer Mrs Pollock.

The main objectives on this progressive farm are to enhance feeding efficiency to improve milk yield and quality, improve the health status of the herd, optimise the farming system to maximise profitability and maintain a good work-life balance.

Annual milk production is 7,300 litres per cow, with milk from forage of 3,189 litres and 1.85 tonnes of concentrates fed per cow, leaving a current margin over concentrates of £1,956 per cow.

At the conclusion, a vote of thanks to the Pollocks was ably proposed by UGS president-elect Michael Graham before visitors enjoyed an excellent barbeque which allowed time for further discussion and the opportunity to reflect on a very enjoyable and informative visit.