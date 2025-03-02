Distinctive E-Bike stolen from a house in Strabane

Police in Strabane are investigating the theft of an E-Bike over the weekend.
The bike was stolen from the Ballycolman area sometime between 1.30pm on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The bike is distinctive and is covered in stickers. If anyone has seen this E-Bike, please contact Strabane Police quoting serial number CCS951 1/3/25.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)