Distinctive E-Bike stolen from a house in Strabane

  • 2 March 2025
Distinctive E-Bike stolen from a house in Strabane
A photo of the stolen bike.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 2 March 2025
Police in Strabane are investigating the theft of an E-Bike over the weekend.

The bike was stolen from the Ballycolman area sometime between 1.30pm on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The bike is distinctive and is covered in stickers. If anyone has seen this E-Bike, please contact Strabane Police quoting serial number CCS951 1/3/25.”

