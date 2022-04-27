Drugged driver crashed into car with children on board

A COOKSTOWN man who was unfit to drive because of drugs, crashed into a car driven by a mother with her three children on board.

Peter Aidan McAleer (48) of Coagh Crescent then attempted to drive away from the scene.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court he received a three month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was convicted of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, aggravated taking and driving away a vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The court was told that on June 8 last year a black Audi car driven by McAleer was involved in a ‘hit-and-run’ on the Donaghmore Road close to Dungannon.

It struck a Toyota Yaris soon after, which had three young children on board. When police arrived at the scene, McAleer, was trying to drive away.

During police interview, he replied “no comment” to all questions put to him.

Barrister Blaine Nugent said there was no alcohol in the defendant’s system. He had taken sleeping tablets mixed with prescribed Pregabalin tablets, a combination that can make a person feel ‘drowsy’. He added that McAleer was in such a state at the scene that police had to prompt him to answer questions. There was ‘significant’ damage caused to the other vehicle.

‘apologetic’

Mr Nugent added, “He presents in court as most apologetic. It is extremely fortunate that none of the children or their mother were seriously injured. He has voiced the hope to return to doing delivery work as a driver though this case will have a significant effect on that.”

Imposing the suspended jail sentence and driving ban, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McAleer, “This incident viewed in totality is a very significant one. Had you not pleaded ‘guilty’ the disqualification would have been closer to two years.

“The sentence puts the onus firmly on you not to put members of the public at risk.

“This will have significant impact on you getting work as a delivery driver going forward and as a result I will not impose further penalties.”