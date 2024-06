A DRUMQUIN woman has been awarded ‘newcomer of the year’ at the NI Pet Awards, just six months after opening her own dog grooming salon.

Shauna McManus started her own business while pregnant and now pampers over 40 dogs per week.

She said that an anonymous individual nominated her for the award and had ‘no idea’ until the organisers got in touch.

Advertisement

“When I was pregnant with my son I started putting the work into building my own salon in Drumquin,” said Shauna. “Before that I had been working in Canine Care down in the industrial estate.

“Since opening, we have grown to take in around 40 dogs a week, grooming, clipping nails, wash and blow drying and even cleaning ears.

“A few months ago, I got an email from the NI Pet Awards saying that someone had nominated me for the awards – I had absolutely no idea it was happening.”

The big night came at the Crown Plaza on May 8 when the announcement was made that Shauna won the ‘Newcomer of the year’ award, alongside finishing as a finalist in the ‘Salon based dog groomer of the year’.

“I’m still in a little shock; Drumbarley Paw Parlour wasn’t even open six months and this is such an amazing achievement to have gotten already,” said Shauna.

Alongside her intensive work in the salon, Shauna is also a full-time farmer with her fiancé Adam and mummy to her son Joey.

She has plans to further her business into a more creative approach to dog styling.

Advertisement

Following the award, Shauna said, “Now that the awards are over I’m straight back to the salon. I hope to build bigger and better but I’m happy with how it’s going so far.”