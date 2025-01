THE PSNI in Mid Ulster has urged motorists in Dungannon to only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’ due to roads in the town being impassable due to snow and ice.

Police say they are currently dealing with a number of collisions in the town and urged motorists to exercise caution and drive with care.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Currently all roads in the Dungannon area are impassable due to snow. Please exercise caution and drive with care.

Advertisement

“Police Dungannon are currently dealing with numerous road traffic collisions. Road Service has been tasked to the town centre to assist.”

They added, “Please only travel if absolutely necessary in the Dungannon area.”