Edendork St Malachy’s ‘vindicated’ by PPS withdrawl of charges

EDENDORK St Malachy’s have been ‘vindicated’ by the decision of the Public Prosecution Services to drop charges related to a fundraiser pursued by the club in 2021.

The Public Prosecution Services investigated allegations that their ‘Win a Home in Ireland’ fundraiser had contravened gambling laws, but found that there had been no wrongdoing on the club’s part.

A statement has been issued on the part of the club which emphasised that at no point were there “any allegations of dishonesty” and that the charges related to a technicality:

“We have always robustly maintained our innocence throughout this investigation. The club can now officially inform the membership that a decision has been taken by the PPS to withdraw the charges against the club and the club secretary and offer no evidence to the Court against either. As a consequence, the club and club secretary have been vindicated of any alleged criminal activity.”

The statement also expressed thanks to the club membership and wider Tyrone GAA community for their solidarity on the matter:

“Over the past number of years our club has shown unwavering resilience and determination while carrying this huge and unnecessary burden.

“However, we can state that it will not hamper or obstruct our resolve for the future.

“The club expresses gratitude to the membership for their unbridled support and loyalty. We also express our gratitude to the wider GAA community in Tyrone who have shown and expressed considerable solidarity on the matter.”