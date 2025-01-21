The little dog who has a big impact on life in a Tyrone school

It has now been a year since Póga, a specially trained assistance dog, first trotted through the doors of Knockavoe School in Strabane, bringing with him a wave of enthusiasm, comfort, and inspiration.

The anniversary of his arrival has now offered a poignant moment for reflection on the lasting impact he has had on the school community in such a short time.

“We welcomed Póga to our school on January 9 of last year and from then our life in school and personally our home has changed for the better,” said senior leader at Knockavoe, Ciara Mc Laughlin who, alongside classroom assistant Ann Marie McShane, share the responsibility of Póga as his handlers.

Advertisement

“Póga is simply an amazing part of the school team,” Ciara continued. “He lives with me at home in Castlederg with my family, and comes to school every day.

“He meets the pupils of school every morning at the door, and they pat him, give him a big welcome and then comes happily into school.”

Knockavoe School, a rights-respecting institution recently re-accredited with a Gold Award, highlights Póga as a symbol of inclusion and care. His presence aligns with Article 23 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which emphasises the right of children with disabilities to special care and support.

Pupils voiced their appreciation of Póga during the accreditation process, underscoring the emotional and therapeutic benefits he provides.

“The impact of Póga in our school has been instrumental in further developing and providing our pupils with experiences and therapeutic benefits,” Ciara continued.

“In such a short time the presence and impact of Póga through learning and experiences will last a lifetime.”

Over the past year, students have celebrated Póga’s presence through themed activities such as puppy-inspired pancake mornings, art competitions, and focus group sessions.

Advertisement

A highlight was the ‘101 Dalmatians’ themed World Book Day, where Póga played a starring role, delighting pupils and staff alike.

INSPIRATION

One of the standout moments came during the school’s ‘Walking on Sunshine’ event.

“Our event of ‘Walking on Sunshine’, brought the entire school and local community together as we raised vital funds for the cost of Póga,” Ciara explained.

“We are eternally grateful for the support, work and dedication it took to host this event (at the Alley Theatre) and ensuring that every pupil played a part in their own magical way. The event was a huge success and a wonderful opportunity to showcase our talents, abilities and enhance our pupils rights to express themselves in their unique ways and celebrate together. From the success of the event we were then delighted to be invited to the Summer Jamm event in Strabane once again supported by our amazing friends of the Strabane Brass Band to bring music, love and performance to the streets of Strabane and put smiles on the faces of many spectators including the newly appointed Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr.

“Our vision and motto of ‘Reaching For A Brighter Furure’ grasped the mayor’s attention from our first greeting.”

As Knockavoe looks to the future, the ripple effect of Póga’s influence continues to grow. His ability to soothe anxious pupils, bring joy to classrooms, and unify a community speaks volumes about the power of assistance dogs in educational settings.

The school also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland (ADNI) and the many supporters who made Póga’s journey to Knockavoe possible.

As Póga’s second year begins, the Knockavoe community remains committed to nurturing his legacy of hope, connection, and joy.

“Our goal is to always support and equip our pupils with their right to education and having their voice heard, committed to working closely together to overcome challenges and remove barriers that inspires and places social and emotional well-being at the core of who we are,” Ciara continued.

“We continually share the journey of Póga in the lives of our school and community because he has had a ripple effect. Our thanks goes to the amazing family, friends and society connected to Knockavoe who have supported and strived to fundraise for us especially this year with Póga.”