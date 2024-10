TWO young entrepreneurs from Tyrone who are developing a wristband that could help prevent a neurological condition that can lead to hand paralysis have received £2,000 after winning a prestigious student competition.

Strabane native, Jack Sayers, and his business partner, Matthew Murnaghan, from Omagh, have set up a company called Vibrotect. Their innovative wristband tracks vibration exposure for those working with machinery, helping to safeguard against Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS) or ‘white finger syndrome’, which can lead to hand paralysis.

The INVENT competition, organized by Catalyst, is a significant platform for innovators from across the North. After a number of intense pitches and panels, the duo triumphed to win the £2,000 category prize.

Advertisement

Jack said, “Winning was a dream come true and it’s wonderful to get our name on the map a bit going forward. Starting a new business is difficult and motivation can take a hit at times, but this win is a huge vindication and has given both Matthew and I a huge confidence boost.”

Explaining how it all came about, Jack said, “My dad is an agricultural mechanic in Strabane and, when I used to work with him, I noticed that his hand began to shake and, gradually, turn white which led to ‘white finger syndrome’, a neurological disease which can cause irreversible damage to blood vessels in the fingers, rendering their use difficult as a result of overexposure.

“In severe cases, it can cause hand paralysis.

“Both Matthew and I recently graduated from Mechanical Engineering at Queen’s. I brought the idea of a wristband to track vibrations to Matthew when we were put together for a class module where we had to create a business plan for a new product.”

After receiving encouragement from classmates and lecturers, they decided to try and make the wristband a reality, setting up Vibrotect.

Jack added, “At the moment, the project is entirely self-funded, save for an innovation grant from Invest NI but, as we get closer to having a full prototype, hopefully by Christmas, costs will ramp up and we hope to bring backers on at that juncture for a full roll-out in 2025.”

For any more information about Vibrotect or the wristband being developed, email jack@vibrotect.com.