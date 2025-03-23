Family ‘very lucky’ to escape after digger driven into house

A WOMAN has said she and her young son were ‘very lucky’ to escape uninjured after a digger was driven into their home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The attack took place in Carnalea Manor, Seskinore, just after midnight, when the stolen digger was driven into the front of the house before being set alight.

A car parked in the driveway of the house was also set on fire.

Significant damage was caused to both the home and the woman’s vehicle. At the time of the attack, the woman was inside with her partner and their toddler.

The three managed to escape unharmed by climbing through the back of the house.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, described the ordeal as ‘frightening’ and believes it is linked to an ongoing dispute with her ex-partner.

“It was very frightening, and we were very lucky that all three of us got out of the house unharmed,” she said. “My child was upstairs asleep when they drove the digger into the house and set it alight. We managed to get out through the back. This is the second attack on our home, and we just want it to stop.”

The latest arson attack comes just months after a similar incident in December, when two cars were set on fire outside the property, and the woman and her partner were threatened.

The PSNI has launched an investigation and is appealing for information.

A police spokesperson said, “At around 12.10am, it was reported that a digger was driven at a house in the area a number of times and a car parked in the driveway was then set alight with accelerant. Significant damage was caused to the front door area of the property following the incident. A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, and a young child were inside the property but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23 18/03/25.”