Final chapter finishes for great GAA historian

ESTEEMED historian, Joseph Martin, was described as ‘a true, devoted, loyal, hardworking, peace-loving and life-giving man’ at his funeral service on Tuesday morning.

A large crowd packed into 10am Mass at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, to say a final goodbye to Mr Martin, who passed away on Sunday.

Coming together to pay their respects, the friends and family of Mr Martin listened quietly as the life and character of the great writer, teacher, footballer and friend was remembered.

The words that were spoken focused on Mr Martin’s many talents, as well as his integrity, humility, and genuine respect for all those who he met.

Among the throngs that squeezed into the church were many clerics, but it was his brother, Fr Michael Martin who opened the service, before Cappagh parish priest, Fr Kevin McElhennon took over to deliver the rest of the homily.

“Most people present today are fortunate to have known my brother better than they know me, thanks be to God,” opened Fr Martin, light-heartedly.

After thanking all those who turned out to celebrate his brother’s life, Fr Martin singled out Joseph’s wife, Marie.

“Marie has always been a guiding and extraordinary companion to Joe,” he said.

Commenting on his own relationship with his brother, Fr Martin said “Joe was a big inspiration to me, and the whole family.”

The responsibility of orating the rest of Mr Martin’s homily was then assumed by Fr McElhennon.

“As a community we come together on this day… to surround Joe’s family, who are very much in need of our support at this time.

We are here because we held Joe in the highest-esteem, and we hold this family with the highest regard, because they have been an important part of this community for many years. Joe served this area for a lifetime.”

Recalling the roots of the life-long relationship between Mr Martin and his wife Marie, Fr McElhennon recounted a story which played out in the halls of the Strabane school where they both taught.

“The family told me a little story of Joe, while he was teaching in Strabane.

“It was the early 1960s, when Joe met another young teacher by the name of Marie McColgan.

“Marie had a life-long mentor in the school, Sister Catherine, who had taken it upon herself to find a good man for Marie.

“Anyway, she eventually found the perfect man in Joe.”

Speaking with Marie about her prospective suitor, the nun quoted St John’s gospel; describing Mr Martin as ‘a man without guile’.

“In other words,” said Fr McElhennon, “a man of no deceit, a man of complete integrity.

“And those insightful words certainly penetrated the truth of this man, Joe Martin.

“She captured the essence of Joe; that same essence of character that we have all come to know in him – that quality of a man who enriched all of us, accomplished so much, and touched the lives of so many.

“Joe was a true, devoted, loyal, hardworking, peace-loving and life-giving man.”

It was recalled how a young Mr Martin, just months away from being ordained a priest after studying in a seminary in Maynooth, had decided at the last minute to follow a different path in life.

“With a good head on his shoulders and a sold education behind him, Joe answered a call that saw him become a faithful and loving husband to Marie, a devoted and exemplary father to Séamus and Sinéad, Declan and Ciaran, a fantastic grandfather to his six grandchildren.

“And, of course, a constant, true and wise big brother to his sisters and brothers.”

But Mr Martin was hailed not for the uplifting force he was for his family, but also the service he provided beyond the walls of his home, too.

“He was also faithful friend, a great teacher, a wise leader, and a prudent strategist, innovator and visionary.

“However, when we look at Joe, whether it be as the scholar, historian, writer, sportsman, that giant of Tyrone GAA, or, indeed, as has been described of him, the internationalist who travelled the world to build friendships for the benefit of our community, no one single thing captures the variety of this man.

“Because, no matter how we look at Joe, from no matter what angle, we see Joe the exceptionally well-rounded human being.”

Following the conclusion of the moving Mass, mourners then followed Mr Martin’s coffin to the adjoining cemetery at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher.