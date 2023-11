THE first batch of new homes currently being built on the former Tyrone County Hospital site in Omagh will be ready to move into next spring, it has been announced.

A total of 160 homes are to be built on the 20-acre site, with detached homes in phase one of the development being released for sale this week.

The major development, known as Camowen, is being delivered in partnership by Fermac Properties Ltd and South Bank Square Limited, who purchased the site which was home to the historic hospital from 1899 until 2017.

The new homes are being sold by McLernon Estate Agents, of Omagh.

Pearl McLernon, office manager and estate agent, said there was a great deal of excitement surrounding the properties.

“We have around 50 people who have already registered their interest during the first few days and we are now in the process of contacting them with further information,” she said.

“The first phase of detached homes are priced at £214,950 and we’re expected that the first new homeowners will be moving in next spring 2024, with the next batch between August and October next year.”

In addition, there will be two show homes for prospective purchasers to view at weekends.

“Everyone associated with this development is really excited about how things are progressing. It is one of the largest housing developments in the town during recent years and the interest currently being displayed in the new homes is certainly justified,” she added.

“We at McLernon Estate Agents have been selling homes since 1977 and this is definitely among the most exciting developments in which we have been involved.”

With construction now underway, the first homes are set to be ready for Spring 2024 and full details are expected to go live on www.CamowenOmagh.com and Property Pal in the coming days, with the first release of homes to follow through McLernon Estate Agents.