THE North’s First Minister has officially marked the completion of the £7 million ‘Connecting Pomeroy’ project by opening a new state-of-the-art visitor’s centre in the town’s forest.

Michelle O’Neill was joined at the celebrations by Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly.

The First Minister said, “I am delighted to be here at the celebration event of the ‘Connecting Pomeroy’ project. It offers a place where people from all walks of life can come together, enjoy nature and build lasting connections, encouraging us to appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds us and the diverse community we are proud to be part of.

“It is a real testament to our commitment to fostering strong community ties, enhancing our shared spaces and shows what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal.”

The ‘Connecting Pomeroy’ project was supported by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), with £5.5 million going into the construction of the new centre.

The key project element was the creation of a series of magical trails through Pomeroy Forest, featuring 18 nature-based sculptures that can be used as an interactive play experience, and an immersive nature trail that showcases the flora and fauna of the forest.

The impressive new visitor centre at Pomeroy Forest completed as part of the project will also serve as a shared community building. It offers a large multi-use space, complete with retractable seating for approximately 150 people, two multi-purpose rooms, a coffee dock area, toilets, changing facilities and kitchen.

Additionally across Pomeroy, investment was made into public facilities at Pomeroy GFC, along with a new Church of Ireland hall and a multi-use games area at the Presbyterian Church Hall.

Mid Ulster District Council chair, Cllr Dominic Molloy, said, “Today marks a momentous occasion for our community as we welcome and celebrate the opening of the new Pomeroy Forestry Building, made possible through the collective effort and support of our residents, local community partners, local businesses, government partners, and most notably, the EU PEACE IV Fund through SEUPB.

“As chair, I wholeheartedly endorse and celebrate the completion of this transformative multi-million pound ‘Connecting Pomeroy’ project in our community. The results of which will not only bolster our local economy but also enhance our residents’ quality of life.”