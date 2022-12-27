First victim of Dungannon Road crash is named locally

THE first victim of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown on Boxing Day has been named locally as Patrick Rogers.

Mr Rogers, who is understood to have been from the Cookstown area, died when the vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in the collision at around 3.30pm yesterday.

A death notice for him has been posted by KM Quinn Funeral Directors, based in Cookstown.

The funeral arrangements for Mr Rogers have yet to be confirmed.

The PSNI have confirmed that the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the collision died. A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the cars, also died.