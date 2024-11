SOUTH West College (SWC) has announced that five of its outstanding students will represent SWC at this year’s prestigious WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Set to take place from November 19–22 across venues in Greater Manchester, the event will see Andrius Simkus, Luke Taylor, Emily Jane McElroy, David Bateman Smith, and Aaron Cassidy showcase their exceptional talents across a range of skill areas in the upcoming finals.

The SWC students will join nearly 500 other students and apprentices for the WorldSkills UK National Finals which take place over two days.

The results will be announced at a glittering award ceremony at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on the evening of Friday 22 November.

The WorldSkills UK Competitions are seen as an integral part of the post-16 education and training calendar and attract over 6,000 registrations annually. The competition-based training programmes are designed by industry experts.