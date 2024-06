A FORMER Tyrone GAA official from Clogher, who served as the county’s public relations officer for five years, has been appointed as the new chair of Mid Ulster District Council.

Eugene McConnell, of Sinn Fein, was one of three councillors elected to the top role in each of the local authorities covering Tyrone on Monday night.

Ulster Unionist councillor, John McClaughry (pictured), who represents Erne North, has been named as chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, while the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council is the SDLP’s Lilian Seenoi Barr.

In his acceptance speech at the meeting on Monday night, Mr McConnell said he was honoured to have been selected by his party colleagues for the position of chair.

“This is a moment of pride for both myself and my family. I feel that this nomination is also to be shared by the good people of the Clogher Valley who entrusted their faith in electing me as their councillor in May 2023,” he said.

“It is only right that I should acknowledge the sterling work of the outgoing chair and my party colleague, Dominic Molloy. He has been a good friend to me over a number of years.

“It is testimony to the strength of this chamber that it is all about people working together in the best interests of the people that we represent.

“This time last year, there were 13 councillors had entered the chamber for the first time, including myself. I entered the political arena after four decades in the civil service and now find myself with the great honour of becoming chairperson of Mid Ulster and now fully appreciate the work that councillors do for their communities.

“Change is sweeping across the entire island of Ireland and as the first citizen I look forward to playing my part in building a shared society for all.”

Mr McConnell pledged to speak to as many groups from the community and voluntary sector, as well as local business over the next 12 months.

In addition to the positions of chair, each of the three councils also appointed vice-chairs.

In Fermanagh and Omagh that role will be fulfilled by Elaine Brough, of Sinn Fein, it will be Cllr Wesley Browne, of the DUP, in Mid Ulster and Alderman Darren Guy, of the Ulster Unionist Party, in Derry City and Strabane.