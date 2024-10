MOURNERS at the funeral of Francis McGirr heard how he demonstrated resilience in facing life’s hardships, including the tragic loss of his son, Paul, who died in 1997 while representing Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Championship.

Originally from Garvaghey, the Dromore man passed away on Saturday past at the age of 86. He would have turned 87 next month and was interred in the family plot at St Davog’s Church, Dromore.

The Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr Aidan McCrystal on Tuesday morning, highlighted Mr McGirr’s devotion to his family and his wife Rita, whom he married in 1969.

“Francie had a happy and fulfilled life, open to the world and his local community. His resilience brought him back from many of life’s setbacks,” Fr McCrystal said.

“The death of his son, Paul, was a particular blow, as was the loss of his baby daughter. Out of Paul’s death, his family drew a power for good in the Spirit of Paul McGirr Trust.

“Last December, while in Lusaka, Zambia, I got to view some of the fruits of their heroic endeavours. A secondary school and clinics among them.”

Fr McCrystal said Mr McGirr was born in 1937, and was a grand-nephew of the late Cardinal Joseph McRory, Tyrone’s only Cardinal.

He added that his marriage to Rita Quinn from Killeeshil in 1969 was one of the great landmarks of his life, and that they had raised their family on the family farm at Garvaghey before moving to Dromore in 1991.

“Francie lived by values and characteristics which are his qualities in the eyes of God. He tried to shape his life around the basic qualities of faith, family and fatherland,” Fr McCrystal added.

“As a farmer he was hardworking, progressive, successful and open to new methods. He loved the land and the animals and when he retired he took to polytunnelling in the garden.

“Through his work with CCE, he encouraged talent amongst the young people at various Fleadhs and Feisanna. He tried to cultivate the Irish language, listening to Irish programmes on the TV and radio and as an adult attended the Gaeltacht.

“He was also a stalwart pioneer for 60 years, not easy in the social circles in which he mixed over the years.”

Music at the Requiem Funeral Mass was provided by the Harmonise Choir.

Francis McGirr is survived by his wife, Rita, and their children: Katrina, Michael, Gerard, Fionnuala, and Joan. He was also the father-in-law to Gwawr, Gillian, Eamon, and Mike, and a loving grandfather to Hannah, Sioned, Rory, Liam, Niamh, Freya, Gerwyn, Kate, John, Hugh, William, and Finola.