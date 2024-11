THE third victim of Friday night’s horrific fatal collision in Castlefinn will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Samuel Hunter of Murlog, Lifford (formerly of Cranford, Milford) was one of five people involved in the two-vehicle road traffic collision in which two others died.

Mr Hunter, who was in his 70s, sustained serious injuries when the car he was travelling in collided with a Ford Focus at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on Friday night.

Advertisement

He was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital along with a woman in her 70s who was also seriously injured.

A second woman (in her 30s) was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Ford Focus, Castlederg men Ryan Glenn (25) and Gordy Galbraith (30s) were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Hunter passed away as a result of his injuries on Tuesday morning.

His funeral service will take place in Ballindrait Presbyterian Church tomorrow at 1pm.

It will be followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in Milford Presbyterian Church graveyard.

The funeral services of the two Castlederg men will take place today and tomorrow.

Advertisement

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mr Galbraith will take place today at 1pm with interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery.

Tomorrow, a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mr Glenn will be conducted at the Funeral Home at 1pm with interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to Friday night’s collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”