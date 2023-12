PLANNING approval has been given for a proposed extension at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane, which will include a state-of-the-art boxing hub.

At their monthly meeting, members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee heard how the proposed new extension would provide a sports hall, changing places and storage area, along with associated car parking.

Members were informed that planning officials, having considered all material considerations, were content to recommend approval for the application, subject to conditions.

Planning Committee chair, Cllr Sean Mooney, said this was “hugely positive” news for Strabane and evidence of the council’s commitment to investment in leisure and sports facilities across the district.

He said this redevelopment project has the potential to transform the Melvin Sports Complex and provide users in Strabane with top-class facilities for a range of sports and activities.

Describing the decision as a “welcome step forward”, Strabane councillor Paul Boggs said, “In July, at the monthly Health and Communities Committee meeting, I was delighted to propose that we allocate additional funding to the project so that it could be seen through to completion. This planning decision allows for the project to take another step in the right direction.” Cllr Boggs added, “I am excited for the future of this project and will continue to engage with Sports NI and Council Officers to ensure it is brought to fruition as quickly as possible.”