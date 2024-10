THE Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) has announced the dates for the reconvened Public Inquiry into the controversial proposal to build a goldmine outside Greencastle.

Earlier this year, the Pre-Inquiry meeting was suspended by the PAC due to issues surrounding water abstraction and impoundment licences.

At the time, the Chief Commissioner explained that resubmitting the licence applications and subsequent public inquiry referrals would ensure that all the issues associated with the goldmine development could be fully considered.

Originally set to begin in September, the Inquiry has now been rescheduled following adjustments to the hearing dates for the Curraghinalt Project (Dalradian). The PAC has confirmed that the hearing will sit on several dates in the new year, including January 13-17, January 22 and 24, February 24-28, and March 3-4, March 18, March 20, and March 25-26.

The deadline for the submission of Statements of Case was October 14. The Inquiry is expected to take place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.