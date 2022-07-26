Gortin man jailed for sending nasty messages to woman

A GORTIN man who sent ‘nasty’ voice-mail messages to a woman, has been sentenced to a month in jail.

Damien John Treanor (37) of Crockanboy Road was already in custody and followed proceedings at Omagh Magistrates Court by videolink from Maghaberry prison. He was convicted of causing needless anxiety by persistent use of a public electronic communications network, harassment and breach of a Non Molestation Order (NMO).

The court was told the woman contacted police regarding the voice messages sent on June 18. They were described as ‘nasty in nature’ and included calling her foul names and ‘uncontrollably’ shouting abuse. Treanor also said, “I’ll be at your door tomorrow and the day after and the day after…”

Defence barrister Joe McCann said the NMO is in place until October next year.

District Judge Bernie Kelly replied, “Up to now he doesn’t seem to obey it”. She noted the sentence he was getting has been served in custody and that the injured party was making a withdrawal statement. However he was convicted on his ‘guilty’ plea. Judge Kelly warned, “If he appears back for anything similar after he is released, he will be going to prison for much longer.”