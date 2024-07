EDUCATION Minister, Paul Givan, has welcomed today’s decision by the Executive for the Strule Shared Education Campus to proceed to contract award and construction.

The Strule campus, which will open in September 2028, is a pioneering project that will provide a state-of-the-art shared centre of learning.

The Minister said, “The Strule Campus will be the largest education construction project ever delivered. It is a new and pioneering approach which will inform the future development of education in Northern Ireland over the coming decades.

“Shared Education has a key role in developing a peaceful and shared society and the Strule Campus is a vital component in the Executive’s vision of delivering a more peaceful and prosperous society for all.”

Strule will bring together six schools from across the community and incorporate grammar, non-selective and special school provision on the former Lisanelly Army Barracks.

Over 4,000 children and young people from all backgrounds, will come together to learn on the campus. The schools will work together to provide a shared curriculum and a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

The Minister added, “I am delighted we have reached this key milestone in the delivery of this iconic and unique shared education campus. The Strule Campus will be an education campus of world and international renown and a flagship for the shared post-conflict society we are aiming to develop.”