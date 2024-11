POPULAR bakery chain Greggs is to reopen their Omagh store in December after it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement on Monday, the popular chain said that they would be opening up five new stores across the North and reopening their Omagh location.

Contractors are currently re-fitting the site at Omagh’s Showgrounds Retail Park, which is due to reopen in December.

Greggs’ first ever store in Tyrone originally opened in February 2019, but closed during the first COVID-19 lockdown just 13 months later.

The popular chain is set to jump to having 28 stores across the North, with four more new stores set to open in Belfast and a new drive-thru location set to open in Craigavon.

The hospitality group said it has opened more than 150 sites across the UK this year, taking its network to 2,560 outlets.