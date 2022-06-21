Happy fifth birthday Omagh Hospital!

OMAGH Hospital and Primary Care Complex celebrated its fifth birthday this week.

Staff held a special thanksgiving service led by the hospital chaplains to mark the occasion. A special fifth birthday cake was also cut and shared in honour of the occasion.

Western Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive, Neil Guckian speaking about the occasion said, “This is a very special milestone in the life of the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. On behalf of the Western Trust Board, I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to each and every one of our staff at the hospital and to our GP colleagues, for their dedication and commitment and pay tribute to their remarkable strength and resilience in delivering an exceptionally high quality service and for improving the lives of patients.”

Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, which was built at a cost of £105 million, celebrated 5 years on Monday June 20. Since its opening Omagh Hospital has had 28,308 Day Procedure Unit cases, 40,420 through its highly lauded renal service and 68,848 patients treated by our 24/7 nurse-led Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.

Anne Donaghey, Assistant Director of Acute Services commented, “The Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex has delivered on a promise to bring exceptional care and treatment including Primary Care service for patients throughout Tyrone and beyond. The facilities at the hospital are fantastic and we are immensely proud of the dedication and commitment of our incredible staff.”

Anne added, “This really is a wonderful time for staff working in the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex to mark this major milestone.”

Speaking on behalf of the GPs based in the Omagh Health and Primary Care Complex, Strule Medical Practice GP Dr Josephine Deehan was wholesome in her praise of the complex, and looks forward to further enhancement of the site in the years ahead.

“On behalf of myself and my GP colleagues, I would like to mark this wonderful occasion marking five years of this very successful and beneficial project in the provision of health and social care locally.”