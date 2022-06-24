Highest speed detected in 2021 was on Tyrone road

THE highest recorded speed of a car on our roads in 2021 was detected on the A29 Dunman Dual Carriageway in Cookstown.

The vehicle was detected travelling at 120mph on the road which has a speed limit of 60mph.

This was revealed in the Road Safety Partnership’s 2021 Annual Report released this week.

Advertisement

The report also said that a total of 53,970 detection’s were made by the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership in 2021, either for speeding or running a red light. This is the highest number of detection’s recorded in a calendar year since the scheme began. This is a 15 per-cent increase on the number of detection’s in 2020.

Mobile speed cameras accounted for 89 per-cent of all detection’s across the North. Fixed speed cameras made 3,276 detection’s while the average speed cameras made 2,239 detection’s. Almost two-thirds of all speed related detection’s were on 30mph roads

There was almost five times the number of detection’s in 2021 when compared with 2004. The Road Partnerships stated that this was due to the reduction in the speed threshold at which a driver can be detected speeding in June 2010 and again in April 2012.