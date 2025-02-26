Homes and businesses in Castlederg affected by power cut

A number of houses and businesses in Castlederg were hit by a power cut this afternoon.

Local Sinn Fein councilor Ruairi McHugh said a number of estates and road in the town had been left without power.

Crews from Northern Ireland Electricity travelled to the area to see what the problem was.

There are reports electricity has been restored to some of the properties affected.

It is expected that power will be restored to the other buildings later today.

It comes just a few weeks after hundreds of homes across Tyrone were left without electricity during Storm Eowyn.