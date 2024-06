A probe into the source of the infamous ‘Omagh hum’ is to continue into the autumn.

Last week, the director of communtiy and wellbeing at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John Boyle, said that a major investigation into the noise had focused in on specific source. A premises was identified as being the source of the sound however, “Unless there are formal, public legal proceedings, we would not be naming the source of that noise.”

Nevertheless, Mr Boyle said the council will continue to monitor the hum, especially during the autumn months when the noise could be more prevalent due to ‘atmospheric conditions’.

Advertisement

The first complaint to council about the hum was received in August last year, followed by a further ten over the course of the investigation. The phenomenon was reported around the world.

Speaking at a meeting of the Regeneration and Community committee, Mr Boyle explained that a professional noise consultancy firm had been brought in to examine the noise, which was recorded by environmental health officers within the council.

“But the noise did cease in a sense and the environmental officers did continue to liaise with the complainants,” Mr Boyle said.

“Environmental Health officers will continue to keep the complaint open and under review in the next number of months. I think this is probably more of an issue with regard to the atmospheric conditions in the autumn time and we’d like to continue to keep that investigation until that time of year.”