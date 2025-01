A YOUNG Carrickmore woman who died suddenly last Thursday was been described at her funeral Mass as someone who was a ‘real gift’ to her family and the many people and friends that she came into contact with.

Eleanor Fox, who was aged 43, was the operations manager for Evolution Healthcare for the past 19 years. She was also a talented sportswoman, being a keen runner, and a talented member of An Charriag Mhor GAA teams at ever level during a memorable career.

One of her friends read a reflection after Holy Communion during which she described Eleanor as having ‘a heart of gold.’

“Her love for family and friends always grew. At Evolution Healthcare, she gave all her care, helping others with kindness, a heart so fair.

“Her laughter and spirit were gifts we adored, in her warm presence we all felt restored. On the football field, a defender so strong, for Carmen ladies she played right along. With grit and with grace, she stood her ground and in every match her passion was found.

“No matter the distance, her heart stayed near, with the love that connected us all crystal clear. Now we gather in sorrow, yet celebrate her light, Eleanor’s spirit shines ever so bright. Though she may be gone, her love will endure, in the hearts of her loved ones forever secure.”

Mourners at the Church of St Colmcille also heard how she had served as a Eucharistic Minister at Mass, which she attended each Sunday morning with her parents. Parish PrIest, Fr Peter McAnenly, added that she was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and godmother.

“Many have said over the past few days how Eleanor had a great work ethic and was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get stuck in. She was highly regarded in the different places that she worked in over her life,” he said.