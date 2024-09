THE family and friends of Conor Browne, the father-of-one who was stabbed to death in Castlederg last year, have thanked the local community for the fantastic support they received during a charity truck and tractor run held yesterday (Sunday) in his memory.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Castlederg as a veritable convoy of trucks and tractors made their way through the town before travelling on through Victoria Bridge, Newtownstewart, Ardstraw and back to Castlederg.

Drivers came in their droves from across the North to take part in the run, which was organised by Conor’s friends, Gary Short, Peter Lynch, Brian Quinn, Dicky Harpur, Ciaran Byrne, Peter McGlynn, John Spence and Gavin Cassidy.

Advertisement

All proceeds from the event will be going towards the charities REVIVE ICU and Air Ambulance NI.

Conor’s friend Peter Lynch said he would like to thank everyone who came out to support the event in Conor’s memory.

Peter spoke from the cab of a truck taking part in the run. He told the Tyrone Herald, “I can’t put into words what today has meant to Conor’s friends and family. There are people who have never brought a tractor or a truck out on a run before that came out today.”

Conor Browne died at the age of 28 after he was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, last year outside a bar in Castlederg. He was brought to the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Two people are currently awaiting trial after being charged with murder and other offences related to the incident. Meanwhile, two other individuals who were arrested for affray were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

“I want to thank all the people who came out to applaud the truck and tractor going through the town,” Peter continued. “I also want to thank the hundreds of tractors and lorry’s that took part in the run. We don’t know the amount of money we’ve raised for the two charities, but we really appreciate all the people who have donated.

Advertisement

“The event has been such a success that we will make this an annual event in the hopes we can raise as much money as possible in Conor’s memory for these charities.”