Hundreds waiting for ‘long-Covid’ assessment

ALMOST 400 people in the Western Trust area have been diagnosed with long-Covid or are waiting for an assessment for the condition, according to new figures.

The Trust – which covers the Fermanagh and Omagh and Derry City and Strabane Districts – has revealed that 153 patients have received an initial multi-disciplinary assessment.

But the statistics also indicate that a further total of 220 more were waiting to be seen last month.

The issue of long-Covid has led to calls for a greater awareness and services to be made available to those who are suffering from the debilitating condition.

The figures were released following a Stormont question by West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, Maolíosa McHugh, to the Health Minister, Robin Swann.

“These figures are significant and if anything I would expect that we might have more people coming forward when they are in a position to see the people who suspect they are suffering from long-Covid,” Mr McHugh told the TyroneHerald.

“Long-Covid has a serious impact on people. We would hope that services will be available within various health centres and this would then help to alleviate problems in other areas.”

In response to the Stormont question from Mr McHugh, the Health Minister said multi-disciplinary clinics commenced in early March of this area, with initial assessments taking place virtually or face-to-face in the Omagh, Derry and Enniskillen areas.

“The services available comprises of an initial assessment and then patients may be allocated to speech and language, therapy, dietetics, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and respiratory services for either a more specific assessment or intervention,” Mr Swann said.