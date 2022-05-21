Jenna ‘amazed’ to be nominated for award

A STRABANE pet business has gone from taking its first baby steps at the end of last year to being nominated for a Northern Ireland-wide award.

Scottie Paws, which won a trading spot at The Pagoda in the town centre as part of council’s RE:Imagine scheme, was recently shortlisted in the Independent Pet Shop category of the NI Pet Awards.

Headed up by local lady, Jenna Mitchell, the nomination is all the more special because Scottie Paws has only been operating for seven short months.

Advertisement

“I am beyond amazed,” Jenna enthused. “This nomination is so unexpected and exciting at the same time. We are only a new business so this is amazing.”

Taking place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on June 4 the NI Pet Awards will offer the opportunity to sing the praises of those within the sector who work hard to look after our pets and their ‘hoomans’.

Having grown up on the family farm, Jenna says she has always had a love for animals, working with horses and dogs on a daily basis – which is where the idea for this business stemmed from.

Scottie Paws was designed with the vision to provide quirky, luxury products, with two exclusive pet brands that help bring colour, creativity and some fun to our four legged friends.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of pursuing but could never find enough time to dedicate to it, until the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and suddenly like many, I found myself with more time to spend on my passions and so Scottie Paws was created,” Jenna explained.

“The awards are at the Crowne Plaza next month but even if I don’t win there, I’ve still won to get this far.”

Remarking on setting up her own business, Jenna added, “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind and it’s been crazy but it’s still brilliant.”

Advertisement

• To vote for Jenna in the NI Pet Awards, visit her Facebook page at ‘scottiepawspets’ or follow the link http://www.northernirelandpetawards.com/vote and vote for Scottie Paws Pets under the Independent Pet Shop of the Year (Antrim / Derry / Tyrone) category.