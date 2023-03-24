Traffic and travel advice released ahead of Omagh’s Half Marathon

Motorists should expect significant disruption to traffic in Omagh this Sunday (26 March) due to both the Omagh Half Marathon and the Tyrone Vs Armagh GAA match taking place.

The Omagh Half Marathon will move off from the Old Mountfield Road at 9.30am and follow the normal route around Omagh (see map).

It’s anticipated this event will take up to 3 hours and the route will be closed to traffic throughout this time.

Throw in for Tyrone v Armagh GAA Match is at 1.45pm and motorists and those travelling to the game should expect congestion in and around the town between 11.30am and 4.30pm, particularly along the Mountjoy Road, Gortin Road and Killybrack Road.

Those attending the game are advised to make good use of the car parks in the town centre and make their way to Healy Park from there.

Alternatively, motorists can proceed along the Great Northern Road, following the signs for Strabane/Derry, and bear right at the Drumquin Road/Derry Road roundabout and park along the Strathroy Link Road.

Those who would normally use the Glencam Road are reminded that it is closed at the Gortin Road/Glencam Road to the junction of the Killybrack Road/Glencam Road for roadworks.

Motorist are asked to be mindful when parking and not to block private entrances or cause an obstruction to pedestrian traffic.