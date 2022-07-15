Word fragments

Fragments of overheard conversations
I’ve heard while sitting at the bar…
fiI’ve seen too many people chasing
balloons. Tripping over themselves. Trying to
clutch onto that thin string of the latest craze,
before it floats away and out of their grasp for
good. Better run. Better catch that balloon.
Any balloon will do… Before it’s too late.
fiAnd you are left on the ground.
Balloonless. Just another deadbeat on the
conveyor belt. Meanwhile, the smart ones are
ignoring the circus, and making their own
balloons.
I woke up the other morning sitting on the
toilet. I don’t know what happened. I went to
bed as normal. Slept solidly as normal. And
woke at the same time as normal. Only I was
sitting on the toilet. I can’t explain it. Maybe I
sleep walked. But that’s never happened me
before. I also slipped into slumber, mid
conversation, with a beautiful woman. She
asked me a question, and I was so lagged with
jet, that I nodded off. Woke myself by shouting the word
‘gypsy’. She looked at me like…what the hell
was THAT?!
Apparently, Phil Collins is dead, and they
are keeping it quiet. Not sure why the secrecy,
but he’s been announced dead a few times in
the past month by various media outlets, and
they have all been quickly hushed by his
people. It’s getting swept under the carpet.
There’s a conspiracy going on. I’m not sure
why, or what the reason is for.
Lemme hit you with some musical
factoids… According to scientific studies,
musicians have shorter life spans than the
general public. Mozart has sold more CDs than
Beyoncé. Barry Manilow didn’t write his most
famous song, ironically titled ‘I Write the
Songs’. Billie Holiday used to babysit Billy
Crystal. A John Cale composition that lasts 639
years started playing on an automated organ
in 2001, and will continue to play until the
piece ends, in 2640.
I do like Nick Cave. Mostly for his opinions
and general vibe. I’m not very familiar with his
music. Although, I did go to see him at the
Olympia. It was not long after smoking was
banned indoors. He lit up at one stage in the
set, and this wan shouts up, ‘You can’t smoke
in here’… He goes, ‘No love… YOU can’t smoke
in here’.
Were you aware that one of the members
of Lynyrd Skynyrd survived the plane crash,
and crawled for safety to the nearest farm,
where the farmer proceeded to shoot him with
a shotgun. He survived that too. Don’t just
take my word on it though. Read your bible.fl
fiWiggle your hips and do a jive… Always
remember to eat your five.