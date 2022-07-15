Word fragments

Fragments of overheard conversations

I’ve heard while sitting at the bar…

fiI’ve seen too many people chasing

balloons. Tripping over themselves. Trying to

clutch onto that thin string of the latest craze,

before it floats away and out of their grasp for

good. Better run. Better catch that balloon.

Any balloon will do… Before it’s too late.

fiAnd you are left on the ground.

Balloonless. Just another deadbeat on the

conveyor belt. Meanwhile, the smart ones are

ignoring the circus, and making their own

balloons.

I woke up the other morning sitting on the

toilet. I don’t know what happened. I went to

bed as normal. Slept solidly as normal. And

woke at the same time as normal. Only I was

sitting on the toilet. I can’t explain it. Maybe I

sleep walked. But that’s never happened me

before. I also slipped into slumber, mid

conversation, with a beautiful woman. She

asked me a question, and I was so lagged with

jet, that I nodded off. Woke myself by shouting the word

‘gypsy’. She looked at me like…what the hell

was THAT?!

Apparently, Phil Collins is dead, and they

are keeping it quiet. Not sure why the secrecy,

but he’s been announced dead a few times in

the past month by various media outlets, and

they have all been quickly hushed by his

people. It’s getting swept under the carpet.

There’s a conspiracy going on. I’m not sure

why, or what the reason is for.

Lemme hit you with some musical

factoids… According to scientific studies,

musicians have shorter life spans than the

general public. Mozart has sold more CDs than

Beyoncé. Barry Manilow didn’t write his most

famous song, ironically titled ‘I Write the

Songs’. Billie Holiday used to babysit Billy

Crystal. A John Cale composition that lasts 639

years started playing on an automated organ

in 2001, and will continue to play until the

piece ends, in 2640.

I do like Nick Cave. Mostly for his opinions

and general vibe. I’m not very familiar with his

music. Although, I did go to see him at the

Olympia. It was not long after smoking was

banned indoors. He lit up at one stage in the

set, and this wan shouts up, ‘You can’t smoke

in here’… He goes, ‘No love… YOU can’t smoke

in here’.

Were you aware that one of the members

of Lynyrd Skynyrd survived the plane crash,

and crawled for safety to the nearest farm,

where the farmer proceeded to shoot him with

a shotgun. He survived that too. Don’t just

take my word on it though. Read your bible.fl

fiWiggle your hips and do a jive… Always

remember to eat your five.